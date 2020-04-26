Jameis Winston Reportedly Finalizing His Free Agency Decision

Jameis Winston will reportedly not be a free agent quarterback for much longer.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, who was not re-signed by Tampa Bay this offseason, has been on the open market for about a month. Winston is reportedly finalizing his free agency decision on Sunday morning.

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson is reporting that Winston is finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Winston is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the NFC South franchise.

This is an interesting decision by Winston, as New Orleans already has Drew Brees and Taysom Hill at the quarterback position. It will give Winston a chance to learn from Brees and potentially become the franchise’s future quarterback.

“New Orleans hopes to continue maximizing Taysom Hill’s versatility on gameday while mitigating some risk in exposing Drew Brees’ backup to injury,” Robinson reports.

Winston is coming off a 2019 season in which he led the NFL in interceptions. He threw for big yardage and a lot of touchdowns, but really struggled with turnovers.

The former Florida State quarterback will now be a backup for at least one season.

Saints expected to sign QB Jameis Winston to one-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/4nNKaMWqY3 — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2020

This will leave Cam Newton as the biggest name on the free agent quarterback market. It’s unclear at this point where the former Panthers quarterback is considering signing.