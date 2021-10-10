Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jameis Winston Today

Sunday afternoon’s New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team game has provided the football world with a classic Jameis Winston performance.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has given us just about everything you could ask for in a Winston performance.

At the half, Winston is:

8 for 16 for 169 yards

Two touchdowns, one interception

One fumble

No one stuffs the stat sheet – both in good and bad ways – quite like the former Florida State Seminoles quarterback.

It’s the “Jameis Winston Experience” on full display.

Head-scratching INT immediately followed by a 73-yard touchdown. Welcome to the Jameis Winston experience. pic.twitter.com/OyNjPUwB6V — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2021

The Jameis Winston experience: First drive: Interception

Second drive: 72-yard TD pass — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Nothing has a higher variance than "RedZone cuts to Jameis about to take a snap" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 10, 2021

The “Jameis Winston Experience” ended in pretty great fashion in the first half, too. The Saints scored on a Hail Mary! to end the first half.

New Orleans is leading Washington, 20-13, after two quarters of play.

THE JAMEIS WINSTON EXPERIENCEpic.twitter.com/Gy8xlPOLa3 — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021

The game between the NFC South contenders and NFC East franchise is airing on CBS.