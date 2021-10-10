Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jameis Winston Today

The Spun

Jameis Winston drops back to pass for the Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team game has provided the football world with a classic Jameis Winston performance.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has given us just about everything you could ask for in a Winston performance.

At the half, Winston is:

  • 8 for 16 for 169 yards
  • Two touchdowns, one interception
  • One fumble

No one stuffs the stat sheet – both in good and bad ways – quite like the former Florida State Seminoles quarterback.

It’s the “Jameis Winston Experience” on full display.

The “Jameis Winston Experience” ended in pretty great fashion in the first half, too. The Saints scored on a Hail Mary! to end the first half.

New Orleans is leading Washington, 20-13, after two quarters of play.

The game between the NFC South contenders and NFC East franchise is airing on CBS.

