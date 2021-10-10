Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Jameis Winston Today

Sunday afternoon’s New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team game has provided the football world with a classic Jameis Winston performance.
The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has given us just about everything you could ask for in a Winston performance.
At the half, Winston is:
- 8 for 16 for 169 yards
- Two touchdowns, one interception
- One fumble
No one stuffs the stat sheet – both in good and bad ways – quite like the former Florida State Seminoles quarterback.
It’s the “Jameis Winston Experience” on full display.
Head-scratching INT immediately followed by a 73-yard touchdown.
Welcome to the Jameis Winston experience. pic.twitter.com/OyNjPUwB6V
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2021
The Jameis Winston experience:
First drive: Interception
Second drive: 72-yard TD pass
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021
Nothing has a higher variance than "RedZone cuts to Jameis about to take a snap"
— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 10, 2021
The “Jameis Winston Experience” ended in pretty great fashion in the first half, too. The Saints scored on a Hail Mary! to end the first half.
New Orleans is leading Washington, 20-13, after two quarters of play.
THE JAMEIS WINSTON EXPERIENCEpic.twitter.com/Gy8xlPOLa3
— PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021
The game between the NFC South contenders and NFC East franchise is airing on CBS.