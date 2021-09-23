Jameis Winston Sends Clear Message After Disappointing Performance

Jameis Winston got off to a red-hot start in his first game as a starter for the New Orleans Saints, throwing for five touchdowns in a 38-3 blowout win over the Packers in Week 1. That encouraging performance was following by a far less impressive outing in Week 2 though.

In a 26-7 divisional loss to the Carolina Panthers, Winston completed just 50% of his passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

While this disappointing performance was a clear step in the wrong direction, the former No. 1 overall pick believes his team has what it takes to turn things around.

“This team’s a winning team, we know how to win and we’re resilient,” Winston said, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. “We just have to execute a little bit better, communicate a little bit better and get the job done.”

Through his seven-year NFL career, Winston has developed a reputation as a big-play-or-bust quarterback. Ahead of this weekend’s matchup against a tough New England Patriots’ defense, the second-year Saint acknowledged that it’s time to employ a more conservative approach.

“Understanding just because you’re capable of making the (big) play doesn’t necessarily mean you should make it,” Winston said. “I think it starts with just the overall rhythm of the game, as the offense, as myself, and just going out there and executing.”

The Saints are set to host the Patriots on Sunday.