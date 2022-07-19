Jameis Winston Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston looks more than prepared to serve as a veteran leader for his New Orleans Saints team ahead of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, a clip of Winston giving a speech to his teammates went viral on social media.

"It's going to be some instances when we have setbacks. It's going to be some instances when we going through particular things individually. But we have to push through," he said. "He have to find a way to finish. We have to find a way to invest in ourselves. We have to find a way to visualize ourselves being together, representing our brothers — whether we're new, whether we're old — holding up that Lombardi Trophy."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this clip of the Saints' starting QB.

"Afro Jameis is about to have a [fire] season," one wrote.

"Watching JW continue to develop. You can’t help but to root for this guy," another fan added.

"Incredible stuff from our fearless leader. Must watch," another said.

"NGL Jameis could probably convince me to run thru a brick wall," another added.

Winston knows a thing or two about adversity in the NFL. After he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick and earned a Pro-Bowl selection in 2015, his production with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on a roller coaster of inconsistency.

When he first arrived in New Orleans in 2020, he served as a backup for Drew Brees. He began the 2021 season as the Saints QB1 before his season was derailed by a season-ending ACL tear.

Winston will look to get his NFL career back on track as the Saints' starting signal caller in 2022.