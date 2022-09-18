Jameis Winston's Official Injury Diagnosis Has Been Revealed

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is going to be playing with a lot of pain on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is reportedly dealing with four fractures in his back.

Winston is using extra padding to protect the area and there's no risk of further damage, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

Winston sustained the injury last Sunday in the Saints' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. It didn't seem to really affect him since he finished the game with 269 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

He'll have to hope that it doesn't affect him for this game since he'll be going up against a better defense.

The Saints have had some good recent history against the Bucs as they've beaten Tom Brady four times since 2020.

Sunday's game will take place in New Orleans. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.