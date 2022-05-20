James Bradberry Explains Why He Chose Giants Division Rival

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Up until earlier this week, James Bradberry was the best available option on this year's free-agent market.

Though several NFL teams made a run at the Pro-Bowl cornerback, Bradberry ultimately elected to stay within the division — signing a one-year $7.25 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

So why did he leave the Giants to join their divisional rival? According to Bradberry, it's all about the Eagles' defensive roster.

“I saw the guys on the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line,” Bradberry said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Heading into the 2022 season, the Eagles have a solid defensive line including Pro Bowlers Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Javon Hargrave.

Bradberry will be paired at the cornerback position across from Pro-Bowl CB Darius Slay.

“I’m just interested in meeting him, but I know he’s a great player, and I’m excited playing next to him,” Bradberry said of Slay. “I know he’s got great ability, and I feel like we’re going to complement each other well.”

The Eagles will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on September 11.