James Bradberry Signs With Eagles: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry got released by the New York Giants after just two years with the team. But he probably won't have to sell his home to commute to his new employer.

On Wednesday, Bradberry signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Per reports it's a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

In two years with the Giants, Bradberry played in 32 games and recorded seven interceptions, 35 passes defended and 101 tackles. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

In the four years prior with the Carolina Panthers, Bradberry had 47 passes defended, eight interceptions and 279 tackles.

Eagles fans and NFL analysts appear completely on board with the signing. Many have said it's an obvious upgrade on defense for them. A few believe the move will lift them over the top in 2022:

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off what most analysts feel was one of the best drafts of the offseason. But they neglected to add a cornerback in that offseason - until now.

The Eagles' defense ranked 18th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed this past season. They were in the middle of the pack on passing defense.

A solid cornerback like James Bradberry could give the Eagles that extra boost they need in a division that includes the No. 1 offense in the league over in Dallas.