James Conner Explains Why He Signed With Arizona Cardinals

Continuing their success 2021 NFL offseason, the Arizona Cardinals buffed their running back depth chart with the free-agent signing of James Conner on Tuesday.

Spending the past eight seasons in Pittsburgh — 2013-16 at the University of Pittsburgh and 2017-20 with the Pittsburgh Steelers — Conner says he’s ready for the next step of his career in Phoenix.

Joining a squad that many, including himself, believe is “on the rise,” the Pro Bowl running back seems excited to team up with the Arizona franchise.

In a video posted by the Cardinals official Twitter account, Conner shared why he signed with the organization.

“I feel like they believe in me, just like I believe in them,” he said.

Conner will provide a much-needed boost to the Cardinals’ backfield.

Through the 2020 season, veteran running back Kenyan Drake led Arizona in rushing with 955 yards. Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency at the end of March, the fifth-year RB left the Cardinals with a significant gap in their rushing attack heading into 2021.

Conner will help fill that void. Joining the sparse backfield corps, the former Steeler will pair up with third-year back Chase Edmonds, who finished the season at No. 3 in rushing yards behind quarterback Kyler Murray with 448 yards this past season.

In his final year with the Steelers in 2020, Conner lead the team in rushing with 721 yards and six touchdowns.

With Conner and a few other notable free agent additions, the Cardinals should be set to improve on last year’s 8-8 record in 2021.