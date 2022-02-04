James Conner Says He “Would Love” To Play For 1 NFL Team

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner loved his time with the team this past season and wants to stay in the desert.

Conner spoke with the team’s official website about heading towards free agency and echoed those sentiments.

“With the opportunities they gave me and the relationships I built there, I would love to continue out there,” Conner said. “As a free agent, I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m a man of faith so I know it will all work out for me.”

Conner had a strong season with the Cardinals after signing a one-year deal with them last offseason. He finished with 752 yards on the ground and had 15 touchdowns on 202 carries.

He was also stellar in the passing game after he finished with 375 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions. ‘

Before this season, Conner played in Pittsburgh for four years and had his best season in 2018. He finished with 973 yards and 12 touchdowns on 215 carries.

If the Cardinals are able to get Conner back, their running game will be strong again next season.