James Franklin Makes ‘Statement’ On Job Speculation

Penn State’s James Franklin confused reporters Tuesday when, three days removed from an overtime loss to Illinois, the head coach said that his “focus is completely on Illinois.”

“My focus is completely on Illinois, and this team, and this program,” Franklin continued, per Lions247’s Tyler Donohue. “I think I’ve shown over my eight years my commitment to this university and this community. And that’s kind of my statement.”

The Nittany Lions’ next opponent is arguably the least forgettable matchup on their schedule: Ohio State. Penn State visits Columbus to face the fifth-ranked Buckeyes in less than a week.

James Franklin has twice said in his current zoom conference call, when asked about distraction of his future being in the news, that his focus is on Illinois. The next opponent is Ohio State, but, hey… — David Jones (@djoneshoop) October 26, 2021

Franklin’s odd sound bite could be a result of fatigue. PSU fell to the Illini last weekend in a staggering nine-overtime affair. The Nittany Lions, who were undefeated before their disappointing trip to Iowa on October 9th, now find themselves on a two-game skid. Franklin’s squad was favored by a whopping 24 points versus Illinois (3-5, 2-3 in Big 10 play).

Press conferences this week have been uncomfortable for Franklin as reporters speculate on his future at Penn State. The head coach mistakenly referred to Illinois as his “focus” multiple times during Tuesday’s appearance. Franklin also called Ohio State’s stadium (Ohio Stadium) “The Big House,” which, of course, is home to the University of Michigan.

Franklin’s bizarre quotes will only intensify rumors of a possible departure from Penn State. The Nittany Lions take on Ohio State at 4:30pm on Saturday.