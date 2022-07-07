James Harden Has 2-Word Message For 76ers Star After Workout

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

James Harden had a simple message for 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey after the two worked out with assistant coach Sam Cassell:

"Good work."

The pair were seen in the lab on Harden's TikTok.

Fans reacted to The Beard's tweet on Thursday.

"ONE PERCENT BETTER!" Maxey replied.

"And there we have it," a 76ers fan tweeted.

"Something I’ve [noticed] since Harden's time in Philly is he seems like a guy more than willing to help teammates out," another said. "From telling Niang to shoot more to working out with Maxey. Add that to the posts guys on the Nets made for him. PJ wanting to play with him. Good teammate."

"Technically this is tampering cause he hasn’t signed."

Harden has yet to sign with the 76ers but according to Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal could be coming down very soon.