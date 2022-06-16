MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden is reportedly expected to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a shorter-term deal before the NBA free agency period begins in two weeks, per NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Harden, who joined the Sixers midway through the 2021-22 season, has a $47.36 million player option he could pick up for this coming season.

He's also eligible for a max extension, but the Sixers organization is reportedly hesitant to offer him a full four-year deal.

"Signing perhaps a two-year extension after his option season to create a new three-year framework would also provide Harden with greater optionality for his own career," Fischer reports.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Thank god I’m not gonna have to hear the arguments of if he was worth the max or not. So he’s essentially gonna be on a 3 year deal. There’s your title window. Time to go all-in," one fan wrote.

"Probably the best long-term outcome the Sixers could’ve hoped for," another added.

"Nobody on their right mind would sign him on a supermax," another said.

Philadelphia acquired Harden in a trade involving point guard Ben Simmons in mid-February. The 10-time All-Star averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game in 21 regular-season games for the Sixers. His production dropped during the postseason.

Stay tuned for updates on Harden's developing contract situation.