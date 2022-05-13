James Harden Sends Clear Message About His Basketball Future

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden isn't interested in playing for another team for the 2022-23 season.

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Miami Heat tonight, Harden spoke to the media and confirmed that he will be in Philadelphia next season.

“I’ll be here," Harden said.

Harden agreed to opt into his $47.3 million player option for next year after he was traded to Philadelphia so it's not surprising to see him say this.

He's coming off a game to forget for the 76ers after he finished with only 11 points and nine assists in an elimination game. It wasn't good enough for a team that had championship aspirations heading into the playoffs.

Philadelphia lost Game 6, 99-90 after needing one win to force a Game 7 back in Miami.

For the season, Harden averaged over 20 points per game, plus 10 assists per game.

We'll have to see what changes Philadelphia decides to make over the offseason.