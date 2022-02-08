On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets announced James Harden won’t play tonight. That could be all we need to know about Harden’s future with the team.

The NBA’s trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams, naturally, send players they’re considering trading to the bench this time of year. This situation could apply to Harden.

According to a report, Harden is intentionally being held out of Tuesday night’s Nets-Bucks game. It was the Nets’ decision.

That could only mean one thing: Brooklyn is exploring trading Harden before the deadline.

James Harden is intentionally being held out of tonight’s game by Brooklyn, per @jacksettleman 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/LZogVlaYLa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2022

Steve Nash has already stated that the Nets aren’t interested in trading James Harden. But it could be all talk.

“I’ve talked to James; he wants to be here,” Nash said, via ESPN.com. “He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James. I don’t think anything’s changed on the inside, in our locker room, in our communication, it’s just all the noise from the [outside].”

The Nets wouldn’t be intentionally holding James Harden out of games ahead of the deadline if they weren’t interested in trading him.

NBA fans are all thinking the same thing right now: “He gone.” Has Harden played in his last game for the Brooklyn Nets?