James Harden Was Asked About Kyrie Irving On Tuesday

Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets walking down the courtDETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 09: Kyrie Irving #11 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 09, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During James Harden’s Tuesday media session, the former Brooklyn Net was asked if the “uncertainty” surrounding Kyrie Irving played any role in his wanting to leave.

“Very minimal,” Harden responded. “Obviously, me and Kyrie Irving are really good friends. Whatever he was going through – or is still going through – that’s his personal preference.”

“But it definitely did impact the team,” Harden continued. “Me, Kyrie, and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It was unfortunate that we only played 16 games. But, it is what it is.”

While Harden did say that he and Irving are friends, the 10-time All-Star appeared to take a thinly-veiled shot at Kyrie with another set of comments.

Telling reporters, “It’s a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and the structure here is unbelievable.”

James Harden now finds himself on this third team in 15 months, jumping from the Rockets, to the Nets and now the 76ers in pursuit of his elusive ring.

With the Beard on the perimeter and Joel Embiid down on the blocks, this could be one of his best chances yet.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.