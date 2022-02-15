James Harden Was Asked About Kyrie Irving On Tuesday

During James Harden’s Tuesday media session, the former Brooklyn Net was asked if the “uncertainty” surrounding Kyrie Irving played any role in his wanting to leave.

“Very minimal,” Harden responded. “Obviously, me and Kyrie Irving are really good friends. Whatever he was going through – or is still going through – that’s his personal preference.”

“But it definitely did impact the team,” Harden continued. “Me, Kyrie, and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It was unfortunate that we only played 16 games. But, it is what it is.”

While Harden did say that he and Irving are friends, the 10-time All-Star appeared to take a thinly-veiled shot at Kyrie with another set of comments.

Telling reporters, “It’s a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and the structure here is unbelievable.”

James Harden now finds himself on this third team in 15 months, jumping from the Rockets, to the Nets and now the 76ers in pursuit of his elusive ring.

With the Beard on the perimeter and Joel Embiid down on the blocks, this could be one of his best chances yet.