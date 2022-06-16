James Harden's Expected Free Agency Decision Revealed

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big trade to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets this past year. But ahead of NBA free agency, what is Harden's plan for the coming season?

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Harden intend to sign a short-term deal with the 76ers beyond the 2022-23 season. Per the report, the 76ers are reluctant to give Harden a four-year deal and may offer him a two- or three-year deal instead.

Harden has already picked up his player option for the coming season. He will be paid $47.4 million this coming season.

Beyond that though, he may play just two additional years with a five-percent salary raise in each year following this one. All told, he'll be playing up to three more years in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, they barely got any closer to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with James Harden than they did with Ben Simmons - who they shipped off to Brooklyn in the big trade.

Philadelphia went 14-7 in the regular season in games he started and went into the NBA playoffs as the fourth seed in the East. But after playing pretty well against the Toronto Raptors, Harden just couldn't get anything going against the Miami Heat.

The 76ers lost in six games while Harden averaged less than 19 points over the entire playoffs.

But he is committed to winning an NBA title in Philly. We'll see how committed Philly is to winning with him in the coming days.