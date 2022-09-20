James Harrison Nominated For Hall Of Fame: Fans React
For at least the next few weeks, James Harrison will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers all-time leader in sacks.
With T.J. Watt on the bench, his record is safe - for now. One of the most underrated pass rushers in his day, Harrison terrorized opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.
Now he's getting his due. According to a new report, he's been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
One fan responded to the news with Harrison's epic pick-six in the Super Bowl.
Other fans debated whether or not he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
"He has a *chance* at being a first-ballot guy. Stats aren't as big as Freeney, but the DPOY, 2 SB rings and playing a key role in one of those championships could push him over. I think Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis are shoo-ins," another fan said.
Others are ready for him to throw on a Steelers jersey again.
"We need him to suit up while TJ is gone," the fan said.
Congratulations to Harrison!