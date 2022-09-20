James Harrison Nominated For Hall Of Fame: Fans React

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 29: Linebacker James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin walk off the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 29, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 39-30. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

For at least the next few weeks, James Harrison will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers all-time leader in sacks.

With T.J. Watt on the bench, his record is safe - for now. One of the most underrated pass rushers in his day, Harrison terrorized opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.

Now he's getting his due. According to a new report, he's been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

One fan responded to the news with Harrison's epic pick-six in the Super Bowl.

Other fans debated whether or not he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"He has a *chance* at being a first-ballot guy. Stats aren't as big as Freeney, but the DPOY, 2 SB rings and playing a key role in one of those championships could push him over. I think Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis are shoo-ins," another fan said.

Others are ready for him to throw on a Steelers jersey again.

"We need him to suit up while TJ is gone," the fan said.

Congratulations to Harrison!