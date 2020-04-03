The Spun

MLB Prospect Suffers Freak Injury At Home During Quarantine

A general view of the Texas Rangers ballpark.ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 29: Vintage aircraft from the Cavanagh Flight Museum fly over the Opening Day ceremonies before the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

An MLB prospect reportedly suffered a freak injury inside of his house during the quarantine and now he’s out for the entire season.

James Jones, a 31-year-old player in the Texas Rangers system, reportedly needed season-ending knee injury after an unfortunate accident inside of his house.

The left-handed pitching prospect reportedly tripped over his son’s toy inside of his home. He reportedly suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Jones, who was expected to start the 2020 season in the minors, is now out until at least 2021, according to MLB.com.

From the report:

Rangers left-handed pitcher James Jones suffered a freak injury and underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He is expected to be sidelined until Spring Training next year.

Jones suffered the injury when he tripped over one of his son’s toys while he and his family remained in Arizona after Spring Training was suspended. Jones was in big league camp on a non-roster invite before being returned to the Minor Leagues on March 11.

Jones began his MLB career as an outfielder, but the Rangers converted him to a left-handed pitcher in 2015.

The Rangers pitcher went 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 45 games at the minor league level in 2019.

Get well soon, James!

