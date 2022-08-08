James Laurinaitis Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: James Laurinaitis #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets ready on the field during the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the College Football Playoff era the Ohio State Buckeyes have appeared in it four times, winning one national title and finishing as runner-up for another. But heading into 2022, former Buckeyes star James Laurinaitis has some tough love for his beloved team.

In a recent interview, Laurinaitis acknowledged that the Buckeyes are supremely talented. But he doesn't believe that the team can go far by making "all these little mistakes and think they're alright."

Laurinaitis made it clear that the Buckeyes need to fix those mistakes in order to reach the next leave. He believes a sense of urgency is needed now.

"We know the team in Columbus right now and how talented they are. You watch them on film, and you're like, 'Oh gosh, that's a talented bunch.' You can't have all these little mistakes and think they're alright. We need to eliminate those. There's a sense of urgency."

Ohio State has been nearly perfect over the past few years. Between 2019 and 2020 they had no regular season losses and their only defeats came in the College Football Playoff.

But two losses in 2021 caused them to miss the College Football Playoff - in a year where they probably could have won the whole thing.

Sooner or later, "close but not close enough" won't cut it for this Buckeyes football team.

Does James Laurinaitis have a point here?