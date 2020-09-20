Patriots Running Back Won’t Play Tonight Due To Family Tragedy

New England Patriots running back James White is surprisingly inactive for tonight’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, White is out following a heartbreaking family tragedy.

According to multiple reports, White’s parents were involved in a serious car accident today. White’s father has reportedly died and his mother is reportedly in critical condition.

White was reportedly informed of the crash before the game. He will not be playing.

Andy Slater first reported the tragic news, which has since been confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

“Sad news to report. Patriots’ RB James White’s father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. White’s father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Slater tweeted.

The NFL Network insider later confirmed the devastating story.

“This is true and horribly sad. James White won’t play for personal reasons, explained below,” he tweeted.

White, 28, has been with the New England Patriots since the 2014 season. He was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Wisconsin. White is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Patriots’ 2010s all-decade team.

Our thoughts are with White during this horrible family tragedy.

The Patriots and the Seahawks are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.