Breaking: 5-Star Freshman James Wiseman Has Left Memphis

James Wiseman, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has reportedly left the Memphis basketball program. The five-star freshman was serving a suspension, but could have returned to the floor for the Tigers this season.

The NCAA suspended Wiseman for 12 games after discovering Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway helped his family move from Nashville in 2017. Wiseman’s family allegedly accepted roughly $12K from Hardaway while relocating.

Wiseman was eligible to return to competition on Jan. 12, but it looks like he’s done with college basketball.

The elite freshman announced the news on Instagram.

“Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart,” he wrote.

Here’s Wiseman’s full post:

Wiseman played just 69 minutes of college basketball. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds a game.

Memphis is 9-1 on the season. This is obviously a significant loss for the Tigers’ 2019-20 team moving forward.