Breaking: Former Ohio State Starter Transferring To Alabama

Jameson Williams, a former four-star recruit and starting wide receiver at Ohio State, has officially announced his transfer decision.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes starting wide receiver entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last month. There were several major programs interested in the former top recruit and he’s decided to head to the SEC.

Williams announced on Monday morning that he is transferring to Alabama.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver announced his decision on Twitter.

Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2019 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The former four-star recruit had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2019. He then played more as a sophomore, catching nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State is pretty loaded at the wide receiver position and it’s possible Williams wasn’t going to have a significant role in 2021. Still, he was a proven player for the Buckeyes and a tough loss for the program.

Now, he will head to Alabama, where he’ll play for the reigning national champions.