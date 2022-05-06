Jameson Williams Makes His Thoughts On Being Drafted By Lions Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

With their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions traded up 20 spots to select Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick.

The Lions made this decision despite Williams suffering a torn ACL during Alabama's National Championship loss to Georgia this past season.

The highly-touted wide receiver prospect joined Spotify's Complex Sports Live on Thursday night to discuss his outlook on his upcoming rookie campaign in Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do," Williams said, per Lions insider Chris Burke of The Athletic. "They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.”

Williams was the fourth wide receiver to come off the board in this year's stacked wideout class, following Drake London (No. 8), Garrett Wilson (No. 10) and Chris Olave (No. 11).

The Lions were notably thin at the wide receiver position during the 2021 season. But with the additions of Williams and former Jaguars Pro Bowler D.J. Chark earlier this offseason, Jared Goff will enjoy some improved wideout talent in 2022.

Which wide receiver from the 2022 draft class will notch the best rookie season?