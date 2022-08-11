Jameson Williams Won't Play Week 1: NFL World Reacts

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will not take the field for his new team during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

The No. 12 overall pick is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game back in January.

The Lions have not released a public timetable on Williams' expected return date.

'We're going to be very smart with him," general manager Brad Holmes said, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. "He's in a good place right now."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Smart. Take an extra 2-3 weeks to come back fully healthy which will completely open up the offense in the 2nd half of the season with a much easier schedule," one fan wrote.

"Glad the Lions aren’t rushing him back. I don’t expect him until November," another said.

"I think his return is set up to be week 7 against the cowboys. Let him get the extra rest after the bye week," another added.

With the pre-draft addition of D.J. Chark, the Lions felt they were in a position to draft Williams with the knowledge that he wouldn't be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

"[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don't need him for Day 1," Holmes added. "It's a long-term thing."

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond are also among the top options on the Lions' wide receiver depth chart.