Jamie Erdahl Named New 'GMFB' Host: NFL World Reacts

Jamie Erdahl has been named the new host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

The move was announced by NFL Media on Monday morning via Twitter. Erdahl is going to make her debut on Monday, Jul. 25.

Erdahl will be hosting the show with Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Will Selva serving as analysts. She'll be replacing Kay Adams, who left the network back in May.

"To be able to add a talent of Jamie's caliber and experience to Good Morning Football is tremendously exciting for not only the show but NFL Network overall," NFL Network Senior Vice President Mark Quenzel said. "I have long been a fan of Jamie's since her time at NESN, and throughout her career thus far she has earned a remarkable reputation throughout the industry. Jamie has consistently demonstrated great knowledge of the NFL, the ability to be versatile, and a quick wit, and we look forward to watching Good Morning Football continue to grow with her joining Peter, Kyle, Will, and the rest of the team."

NFL fans are super stoked about this announcement.

Erdahl was with CBS Sports before taking this job with NFL Network. She worked as a sideline reporter at NFL games for the network, plus was a sideline reporter for some SEC games.