Jamie Erdahl Reacts To Her Cool Moment On CBS Last Night

CBS lost the audio for Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson for a couple of minutes during No. 1 Alabama’s win at LSU on Saturday night.

So, sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl had to step in.

The veteran sideline reporter was forced into play-by-play duties for a couple of minutes during the primetime SEC game.

Erdahl handled the duties well given the situation. She was praised by fans and members of the sports media world for her performance.

Jamie Erdahl is essentially doing play-by-play right now bc the CBS booth audio went down during Bama-LSU. and she sounds great! — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 6, 2020

Erdahl took to social media on Sunday morning to discuss the moment.

“A few minutes of our broadcast were highlighted last night that really just magnify what we in Sports TV know is more important this year than any other – TEAM WORK keeps you on the air. I thank you all for the immense praise but I wouldn’t be nearly as calm as I was in that moment if it not for what I’ve learned from Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson over the last 3 years. And from Greg Gumbel and Trent Green for 3 years before that. The point is – SIDELINE REPORTERS who ask for advice: you’re only as good as the work you put in off camera. Keep your ears open and the words will come out just fine when the time comes,” she wrote.

Well said, Jamie.