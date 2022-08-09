Jamie Foxx Reveals His Expectations For The Cowboys This Year

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamie Foxx crosses the court at halftime during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is fired up about his Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022-23 season.

The award-winning actor made an appearance at practice on Tuesday and spoke about why he thinks this is going to be a great season for them.

"This year, we're really excited," Foxx said. "We were there when we didn't get it done against the 49ers. This year, I saw Dak at a restaurant. He's slim, jawline, everything looked good so we got high hopes this year because I think, as I talked to Micah Parsons, he said the game has slowed down for him now and that he has a different look in his eye."

This is a big year for the Cowboys as they continue to be in win-now mode.

They haven't made a Super Bowl appearance, let alone an NFC Championship Game appearance since 1995 despite having some great teams since then.

If Mike McCarthy can't get the team to show more progress this year, he could find himself out of a job when the season ends.

The Cowboys will open their season on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.