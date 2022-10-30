Jared Allen Ceremony Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 30: Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor during halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

It was a special day for Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen, who received a special honor from the team during their game against the Arizona Cardinals. But Allen made sure to make it just as special for the fans.

The Vikings paid tribute to Allen today by inducting their former star pass rusher into their Ring of Honor. But the pass rusher who once "rode into the sunset," decided to relive the moment perfectly.

When Allen was called to the podium, he rode onto the field on horseback - the same way he "rode into the sunset" in his retirement video several years ago. Cowboy hat in hand, he received a round of applause from the Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL fans who have seen the footage were overjoyed by how incredible the scene was. Many were reminded today why Allen was their favorite player during his playing days:

Jared Allen joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2008 after leading the NFL in sacks with the Chiefs the year before. He promptly rose to the level of being one of the league's premier sack artists.

In six seasons with the Vikings, Allen had 85.5 of his 136.0 career sacks. He was well-known for his signature sack dance, where he would "hog tie" a quarterback on the ground.

Canton hasn't come calling for Allen, despite being one of the select few to record 22 sacks in a season. But he's an icon and reminded everyone why today.