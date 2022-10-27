Jared Goff Explains What He's Trying To Eliminate From Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks to head coach Dan Campbell before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's been a rough month for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has the displeasure of being the starting quarterback for the team with the worst record in the NFL. But he's hoping he can turn things around.

Speaking to the media this week, Goff said that his main goal is to cut down on turnovers while getting the ball out faster. He said the quickest way to do that is to avoid getting past the yard mark on dropbacks.

“It’s just stepping up a little bit. I think in the last — again, like for most of the season I’ve done a good job with it, developed maybe a bad habit in the New England game,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk. “And just sliding back a little bit and just need to step up and help those guys out. Be up in the pocket a little bit more. Those tackle jobs are hard enough. When I get too deep, we have a yard mark and when I’m past that it’s on me. So, just make sure I’m within that and just do my job that way.”

Goff started the season with 11 touchdown passes to just three turnovers through the first four games. But over the last two, he's turned the ball over six times without a single touchdown while the team has been outscored 53-6.

The Lions are 1-5 with a top 10 offense but the worst defense in the NFL. Jared Goff may not be the biggest problem the team has right now, but he's hardly the solution at the moment.

Will Jared Goff lose his starting job before the season ends?