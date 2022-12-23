Jared Goff Names The 4 Best Quarterbacks In NFL Right Now

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jared Goff has been playing some excellent football over the last few weeks — winning six of his last seven games with the Detroit Lions.

During a recent appearance on Jalen Rose's Renaissance Man show, Goff was asked to name the other NFL QBs he believes are playing at the highest level.

Goff reeled off some familiar names when listing his top 4 quarterbacks in the league: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

"The guys that are playing at the highest level right now — and it's not even close — are Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen... and Tua. Right now, those guys are playing at such a high level," he said.

Goff is top 10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass completions so far this season. In last weekend's win over the New York Jets, he completed 23/38 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Burrow is a notable omission from Goff's top quarterback list. After a rocky start to the year, Burrow now has the Bengals rolling in the final stretch of the season.

What do you think of Goff's list?