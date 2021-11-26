Jared Goff Not Happy With Officials After Loss vs. Bears

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have plenty to be frustrated about with their 0-10-1 season so far. And during yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, one of the main driving points behind these frustrations was a perceived surplus of penalties called against the winless squad.

The Lions had 10 accepted penalties against them over the course of the game. Of those 10, four were offensive holding calls. Two more holding calls went unaccepted.

These holding calls (along with some self-inflicted false starts) resulted in some difficult third-and-long scenarios for Detroit. After the 16-14 defeat, Goff said these penalties were “not fair.”

“The false starts are absolutely on us,” Goff said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Those can’t happen, but you can call holding on every single play. It’s no excuse. We’ve done it too much and I know those guys are hard on themselves front, but back there they can throw that flag every play. To me, it seemed like it was a little too often on that call.”

These penalties clearly had a major effect on the outcome of yesterday’s tightly-contest matchup.

The Lions have now lost four games on the season by three or fewer points, including two in a row since tying with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.