Jared Goff Reveals 7-Word Message Before Trick Play

The Detroit Lions clinched the win over the Minnesota Vikings in a unique way last Sunday.

On third & seven, the Lions ran a trick play where quarterback Jared Goff threw a pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Swell lined up in the backfield and was uncovered when Goff was throwing to him.

Before the play, Goff wanted to make sure Sewell "held onto the ball and not be dumb with it."

"They told me to tell you, Penei, hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid with it. Just know if you get the ball stay in bounds, get the first down,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk.

It's safe to say that Sewell did both of those things as he caught the ball and held onto it for the first down to seal the game.

The win got the Lions to 6-7 overall as they've now won five of their last six heading into this Sunday's monstrous game against the New York Jets.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.