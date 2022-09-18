Jared Goff Sets Franchise Record: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jared Goff did something no Lions quarterback has ever done on Sunday.

Per the franchise's PR team, Goff "has produced his 6th-straight home games with 2+ passing TDs, establishing a new franchise record."

Noting that it also marks the longest active streak in the NFL.

The NFL world reacted to Goff's milestone on social media.

"Stats don’t lie but they can mislead a little," one user replied.

"Credit where it's due," another said.

"Stafford who," laughed another fan.

"You mean to tell me that Matthew Stafford never achieved this feat?!"

"Kind of wild that Matthew Stafford never accomplished this," another user said. "Good to see it from Goff, though."

Goff and the Lions find themselves up 22-0 over Washington at the half.