Jared Goff’s Status Reportedly In Doubt For Sunday

Jared Goff on the field for the Lions.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions could be without their starting quarterback this weekend.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jared Goff was unable to suit up for Wednesday’s practice due to a lingering knee sprain he suffered during Week 15’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

As he continues to do rehab work heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit signal caller is considered “day-to-day” and questionable in Week 17.

This knee injury derailed Goff after his best game of the 2021 season in Week 15. Through a convincing 30-12 win over Arizona, the sixth-year QB threw 216 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21/26 passing.

In Goff’s absence this past weekend, backup Tim Boyle led the Lions to a 16-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Goff’s status for practice tomorrow and the rest of the week should serve as a better indicator of his availability for Sunday’s game.

Looking to avoid their 13th loss of the season, the 2-12-1 Lions will face off against the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.