Jared Goff’s Status Reportedly In Doubt For Sunday

The Detroit Lions could be without their starting quarterback this weekend.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jared Goff was unable to suit up for Wednesday’s practice due to a lingering knee sprain he suffered during Week 15’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

As he continues to do rehab work heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit signal caller is considered “day-to-day” and questionable in Week 17.

#Lions QB Jared Goff, who did not practice today because of a knee strain, is considered day-to-day, source said. He was able to do some rehab work, but his status is clearly in some doubt for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

This knee injury derailed Goff after his best game of the 2021 season in Week 15. Through a convincing 30-12 win over Arizona, the sixth-year QB threw 216 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21/26 passing.

In Goff’s absence this past weekend, backup Tim Boyle led the Lions to a 16-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Goff’s status for practice tomorrow and the rest of the week should serve as a better indicator of his availability for Sunday’s game.

Looking to avoid their 13th loss of the season, the 2-12-1 Lions will face off against the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET.