Jared Sullinger Announces Disappointing Ohio State Basketball News

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with forward Jared Sullinger #0 during play against the Florida Gators November 16, 2010 at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that one of the most beloved teams won't be competing in The Basketball Tournament showings this year.

Carmen's Crew, made up of former Ohio State stars, won't be competing this year. Former Buckeyes legend Jared Sullinger announced the news on his Twitter account.

"Carmen's Crew fans, we're disappointed to shared that we will be unable to compete in TBT this summer," the statement read.

"Since 2017, we're greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get back together and represent The Ohio State University, and we look forward to doing it again in 2023. We hope that all of our fans will continue to support TBT at their events in Cincinnati, Dayton and around the country this summer."

Sullinger and company won the event in 2019 and have been a staple ever since they joined up in 2017.

Hopefully they'll be back at full strength next year.