Jarvis Landry Appears To React To Odell Beckham News

Following an extended period of free agency muddied by conflicting reports, Odell Beckham Jr. is heading out west to join the Los Angeles Rams.

With this free agency decision, Beckham officially leaves the Cleveland Browns — and a longtime friend/teammate — behind.

After the news of his decision broke, OBJ’s former LSU/Browns teammate, Jarvis Landry, seemed to react to the move on Twitter. Through a period of drama and turmoil for his Cleveland franchise, “Juice” is looking to remain zen.

“(Insert) Serenity Prayer !!!” he wrote.

Both born and raised in Louisiana, Landry and Beckham have been tight since their high school days in the New Orleans area. Heading to LSU in 2011, the dynamic duo spent three seasons together with the Tigers before heading their separate ways in the 2014 NFL draft. The two reunited as teammates in Cleveland when OBJ arrived in 2019.

One of the main reasons Beckham wanted out of the Browns organization was a lack of targets coming his way — targets that Landry himself was taking up. Through six games for Beckham and five for Landry this year, OBJ received 34 targets to Juice’s 29.

Oddly enough, Beckham will now join an offense with even more mouths to feed. With NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and WR2 Robert Woods, the eighth-year wideout may have a similar target issue in Los Angeles.

Beckham and the Rams will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Jarvis Landry and the Browns will take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.