Jarvis Landry’s Comment About Odell Beckham Jr Should Scare The NFL

Before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7, Odell Beckham Jr. had logged 319 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in 2020. While these stats aren’t exactly up to the standards that we’ve come to expect from the three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver, he’s apparently primed for a big year in 2021.

Speaking to reporters before a celebrity softball game on Saturday, Beckham’s longtime friend and current Browns teammate, Jarvis Landry, explained how the star wideout is looking during offseason workouts.

The pair have been getting reps in with Baker Mayfield and a few other Cleveland receivers down in Austin, Texas this offseason.

“He’s even better than he was last year,” Landry said, per Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry before his celebrity softball game said Odell Beckham Jr. looked great during recent workouts in Texas. OBJ coming off torn ACL. “He’s even better than he was last year,” Landry said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 12, 2021

With most of last year to rehab and recover from his ACL injury, Beckham should be ready to return at full strength in Week 1.

Even without the team’s leading wideout for the second half of the season, Mayfield was still able to log the best season of his career in 2020 — leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance in more than 18 years. With the reinsertion of Beckham into the lineup in 2021, the up-and-coming quarterback will have yet another another Pro-Bowl caliber target alongside Landry.

Earlier this week, Landry made waves around the NFL when he claimed he and Beckham are the best wide receiver duo in the league.

OBJ will have to come back in a big way this season if he wants to prove his teammate right.