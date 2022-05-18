Jarvis Landry Contract Details Out: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints continued their strong offseason with a late addition that could really shake things up for their offense - Jarvis Landry.

After signing Landry this week, details of the deal came out. And now that they're out entirely, it's becoming clear that the Saints got a solid deal.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Landry's deal features a $1.12 million base salary with a $1.88 million signing bonus. He can get up to $1 million in incentives for receptions, $500k for five touchdown catches, $500k for snaps, and other bonuses for regular season production that results in a playoff appearances.

All told, it's a $6 million deal that only has a $3 million cap charge.

NFL fans are stunned by what a steal the Saints got for Landry. Some are fuming that their own teams weren't willing to pay that much to get him:

In eight NFL seasons, Jarvis Landry has made five Pro Bowls while recording 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

As a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Landry led the NFL in receptions. He parlayed that strong season into a five-year, $75.5 million extension after being traded to the Cleveland Browns the following year.

But 2021 was a down year for Landry as injuries limited him to 12 games and career lows in many categories.

Will Landry have a bounceback season with the Saints in 2022?