Jarvis Landry Names NFL’s Best Wide Receiver Duo

With Julio Jones sent on his way to join Tennessee Pro Bowler AJ Brown earlier this weekend, debates over the best WR duo in the NFL have started to heat up.

When asked about his No. 1 wideout pairing earlier today, Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry had a definitive answer: it’s Odell Beckham Jr. and himself.

“OBJ and Juice,” Landry said, via Bleacher Report Gridiron.

.@God_Son80 wants more respect in the WR duo debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKxBlIpJHY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 7, 2021

While there’s no doubt Beckham and Landry make up one of the more talented WR corps in the league, there are certainly some other duos who’d disagree with this superlative. Jones and Brown have yet to prove themselves together with the Titans, but duos like Tyler Lockett/DK Metcalf, Mike Evans/Chris Godwin and Justin Jefferson/Adam Thielen certainly can make their own cases for No. 1.

In their first NFL season together back in 2019, Landry and Beckham combined for 2,209 yards and 10 touchdowns. Together, the two star wideouts have 14 years of NFL experience and eight Pro-Bowl selections. The two also shared three seasons together as a superstar collegiate duo with LSU (2011-13).

Their 2020 season as a duo was unfortunately cut short by Beckham’s devastating Week-7 ACL tear. With Landry as the lone No. 1 receiving option to close out the season, he logged a team-high 840 yards and and three touchdowns.

Taking the second half year to rehab and recover, Beckham is on track to return to the field by the start of the 2021 season.

Who’s your pick for the No. 1 WR duo in the league?