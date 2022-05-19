Jarvis Landry Recruiting Odell Beckham: NFL Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 (L) and teammate Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns stand on the field during the national anthem before playing in the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have already brought two Louisiana natives home, signing Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu.

Landry wants to add one more.

NFL on CBS noted that both former LSU stars are going back to The Big Easy to play for the Saints and wondered if free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. could follow in their footsteps.

Landry appeared to endorse the idea in GIF form.

While some fans are excited about the possibility, others wonder if the Saints need to make another signing.

After playing together in college, Beckham and Landry reunited for over two seasons in Cleveland. While they each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, OBJ played just seven games in 2020 while Landry was limited to a career-low 570 yards last year.

The Browns traded Beckham to the Rams during the 2021 season, and he revived his career in Los Angeles before tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. They later released Landry this offseason, clearing the way for the five-time Pro Bowler to sign a one-year deal with the Saints on Sunday.

However, New Orleans also adding OBJ seems unlikely.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, and the Saints drafted Chris Olave with the No. 11 pick.

With Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith still around, the receiving room could be too crowded for Beckham. Yet that won't stop Landry and fans from dreaming up another homecoming.