Jason Benetti To FOX Sports: Sports World Reacts

The FOX Sports family of broadcasters is adding another big one amid an offseason frenzy of high-profile announcer shuffling.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, FOX Sports is signing Jason Benetti to be part of their No. 2 college football broadcasting team with Brock Huard. Benetti is leaving ESPN to join up with FOX.

Benetti has been covering sports since his college days at Syracuse. He rose to prominence with ESPN in 2011, then as the television play-by-play man for the Chicago White Sox.

Last year Benetti was hired by NBC to cover baseball during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He parlayed that gig into a larger role in NBC's MLB Sunday Leadoff program on Peacock.

Sports fans are delighted to see Benetti getting a bigger role - especially in college football.

Jason Benetti overcame long odds to make it this far in life, let alone sports broadcasting. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler and needed numerous surgeries plus years of physical therapy in order to walk.

Benetti began broadcasting when he was in high school and turned it into a career that has taken him to the top of the industry.

He's about as inspirational as they come in the sports broadcasting world.