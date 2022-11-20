Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Actor Death

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 30: Actor/mixed martial artist Jason David Frank (L) narrates as Collider Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff (R) breaks a board during the "Guest Spotlight - Jason David Frank!" panel at the sixth annual Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The acting and sports world is heartbroken over the death of a prominent actor and fighter on Sunday morning.

Jason David Frank, known for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, has reportedly died at the age of 49.

"Jason's family haven't released a statement on his death as of yet, but speaking to Geek Ireland, one of his agents shared that the rumours of his passing were 'regrettably true,'" Geek Island reported.

David Frank was also a significant figure in the fighting community. He will be deeply missed.

"RIP Jason David Frank aka the OG Green & White Ranger. Recess in the 90s was spent pretending to morph into Power Rangers…till this day I still read the comics w/ the original cast’s face & voices… man this one hurts, Another reminder to protect your mental health," one fan wrote.

"He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right now rest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger," another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Jason's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace