Jason Garrett Addresses Incident With Giants Wide Receiver

During the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s crushing loss to the Washington Football Team, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay lost his temper on the sidelines. While it initially looked as though the veteran wide receiver was chewing out quarterback Daniel Jones, he later confirmed that he was sharing words with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

On Thursday, Garrett addressed this nationally-televised screaming match.

“To me, it’s not a big deal at all,” he said. “We’re excited about having Kenny Golladay here. We liked him a lot in free agency and we brought him here and he’s done a really great job for us. I love the guy — I love his competitive spirit. We talk a lot about passion, emotion and enthusiasm in our players… He’s a guy who wants to be a part of this thing.”

Garrett said he and Golladay had a “good visit” after the game and it was “not an issue at all.”

“That stuff happens on sidelines all the time. We ask our players when they’re between the stripes to go out there and compete and battle and scratch and claw. We can’t say when then come to the sideline all of a sudden we’re choir boys again. We understand that. I’ve been on sidelines for a long, long time, so that happens.”

Through his first two games as a Giant, Golladay has logged seven receptions and 102 yards on 14 targets.

The former Pro Bowler/league receiving touchdown leader will look to pick things up in a Week 3 battle against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.