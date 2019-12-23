The Dallas Cowboys lost an all-important game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and as a result, they’re more-than-likely going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs this year. The final offensive play for the Cowboys has been dissected in the aftermath.

Trailing 17-9, quarterback Dak Prescott, facing a fourth down, tried to find wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone. But Gallup was unable to make the play. The Eagles ran the clock out on the final possession of the game.

Many were wondering why the team’s best wide receiver – Amari Cooper – was not the target. Well, he wasn’t even on the field.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed after the game that Cooper was rotating with Tavon Austin in the final few minutes. So, essentially, he was taken out for a rest.

Cooper told reporters the same thing – he was taken out of the game.

Why weren’t Amari Cooper & Randall Cobb on the field for the Cowboys 4th down chance to tie the game? Jason Garrett said both players were on the fieledfor a lot of plays in 2-minute offense & neeed a rest. Cooper said it was part of normal rotation. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) December 23, 2019

#Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on why Amari Cooper wasn’t in towards the end of the game, “He was rotating with Tavon Austin so Tavon was in.” @BlueStarBlog @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/OUGICngehG — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 23, 2019

With the loss, the Cowboys are now 7-8 on the year. They need to beat Washington and have the New York Giants beat the Eagles next week to win the NFC East.

Otherwise, it’s assumed that Garrett will be out of a job. Next week is going to be huge.