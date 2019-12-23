The Spun

Jason Garrett Explains Why Amari Cooper Wasn’t On Field For Crucial Fourth Down Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost an all-important game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and as a result, they’re more-than-likely going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs this year. The final offensive play for the Cowboys has been dissected in the aftermath.

Trailing 17-9, quarterback Dak Prescott, facing a fourth down, tried to find wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone. But Gallup was unable to make the play. The Eagles ran the clock out on the final possession of the game.

Many were wondering why the team’s best wide receiver – Amari Cooper – was not the target. Well, he wasn’t even on the field.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed after the game that Cooper was rotating with Tavon Austin in the final few minutes. So, essentially, he was taken out for a rest.

Cooper told reporters the same thing – he was taken out of the game.

With the loss, the Cowboys are now 7-8 on the year. They need to beat Washington and have the New York Giants beat the Eagles next week to win the NFC East.

Otherwise, it’s assumed that Garrett will be out of a job. Next week is going to be huge.

