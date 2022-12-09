Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.

He's choosing to remain with NBC Sports.

"Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!" he said in a statement on Twitter. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!"

Garrett seems to be content at NBC Sports for now. In addition to calling Notre Dame games, he provides NFL analysis each Sunday night.

If the NFL comes calling, though, he might have to answer.