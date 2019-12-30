Jason Garrett Comments On His Future With The Cowboys

Jason Garrett is widely expected to be out as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach in 2020 following a 2019 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

Jerry Jones hasn’t made anything official, though. The Cowboys owner said there are a lot of things to consider.

“We’ll have several busy days…ahead. I don’t have any comments … to share about any pending decisions about coaches, players, anything within the organization at this time,” Jones said.

Garrett was asked about his future with the team following the loss.

“Yeah, I want to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. We’ll see what happens.”

Garrett was then asked if he’s been told anything about his job status. He says he has “no idea” if he’ll be back in 2020.

It’s unclear who the Cowboys will potentially target to replace Garrett, but several names, from Urban Meyer to Lincoln Riley to Dan Campbell, have been mentioned for the job.