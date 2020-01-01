Skip Bayless Has “Sinking Feeling” The Cowboys Won’t Fire Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys finished up their regular season this past Sunday, and by now, most fans expected to hear one way or the other regarding the job status of head coach Jason Garrett. But here we are, three days later, with little information.

Team owner Jerry Jones has reportedly met with Garrett a number of times since the season ended. While there are indications that Jones will move on from Garrett, nothing is official. Some are starting to wonder if that’s because Jones is going to wind up retaining Garrett.

Skip Bayless, FOX Sports personality, said on Monday that he has a “sinking feeling” that Jones is going to wind up keeping Garrett as head coach.

Bayless has been going crazy on Twitter, begging Jones to fire Garrett. He seems to think the team underachieved this past season.

I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING. AS I SAID TODAY ON UNDISPUTED, I HAVE THIS SINKING FEELING JERRY WILL DO THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT EVERYONE EXPECTS HIM TO AND BRING BACK JASON GARRETT. NOW, A SECOND MEETING TOMORROW! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2019

I'm hoping Jerry Jones is simply trying to keep the spotlight on him until Friday, when he finally, mercifully cuts ties with his "son" Jason Garrett. I fear Jerry and Jason are working out a "new vision" for the Cowboys, which they will share when Jason's extension is announced. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2019

Jason Garrett has missed the playoffs six of the nine years he has been head coach of America's Team. That's all you need to know, Jerry. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2019

If Jason Garrett is retained, Happy Old Year, Cowboy Nation. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2019

I am so relieved the 2019 Dallas Cowboys season is history. It was the most torturous and baffling year for which I have ever rooted. This 8-8 team set the franchise record for underachievement. No team has ever been so misleadingly good & so inexplicably bad. GOOD RIDDANCE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2020

The Cowboys finished the season with an 8-8 record and missed out on the playoffs despite having one of the best rosters in the league. Garrett has been the team’s head coach for nine seasons.

While it’s still hard to see how Garrett finds the justification in keeping Garrett, anything is possible. He’s stuck with him for a lot longer than most people would have thought.

We’ll keep you updated on the situation. If Jones does make a move, it will be the biggest NFL head coaching search in a long, long time.