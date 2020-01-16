NFL Insider Has The Latest On Jason Garrett’s Future

The Spun

Jason Garrett is no longer the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but it looks like he might stick around in the NFC East in 2020.

The former Cowboys head coach reportedly interviewed for the New York Giants offensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

ESPN confirmed the interview took place. The Giants had been interested in Garrett before hiring head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants had requested permission to speak with Garrett about their head-coaching position before hiring Joe Judge. They needed permission because Garrett was still under contract.

His contract with the Cowboys expired Tuesday, and the Giants brought him in to talk about being one of Judge’s top assistants.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday night that Garrett to the Giants is a very real possibility.

Garrett had plenty of critics during his time coaching the Cowboys, but he remains an experienced, gifted NFL mind. The Giants could do far worse than Garrett as offensive coordinator under Judge.


