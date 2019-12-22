Jason Garrett Is Getting Crushed For His Decisions vs. Eagles

If Jason Garrett is coaching for his job today, he appears to be on the verge of losing it. The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by two scores in the fourth quarter of today’s pivotal NFC East division contest. Garrett has made a couple of puzzling decisions.

Dallas ran a questionable option play on a 3rd and one early in the second half with Ezekiel Elliott on the bench. Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant wasn’t happy with the call.

Garrett then just opted to punt the ball on a 4th and 1 (which later became a 4th and 6th with a penalty.

Cowboys fans aren’t happy with his decision making so far.

“Jason Garrett is such a cowherd and he’s deservedly going to get fired for it,” one Cowboys writer tweeted.

“Jason Garrett sending the punt team onto the field on 4th and 1 when down by 11 points in the fourth quarter after having thrown the ball on 3rd and 1 is an appropriate way for him to go out,” another writer tweeted.

“If Jason Garrett is the Cowboys coach next season, I might take a year off as a fan. What an absolute joke,” one fan said.

It’s been a highly disappointing season for the Cowboys, but the NFC East remained up for grabs heading into today’s game. So far, Dallas has done what it’s been doing all season – played inconsistent, subpar football.

We’ll see if that can change in the game’s final 12 minutes.

The Cowboys trail the Eagles, 17-6, early in the fourth quarter. The game is on FOX.