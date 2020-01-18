Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A New NFL Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has reportedly landed his next job. He will remain in the NFC East.

Garrett, who was not retained by the Cowboys following a disappointing non-playoff 2019 season, has been hired by the New York Giants.

ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder reports that Garrett has accepted an offer from the Giants to be their offensive coordinator.

Garrett will work under first-year head coach Joe Judge.

Former #Cowboys HC Jason Garrett has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and first-year head coach Joe Judge, per source: — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Garrett was criticized by many toward the end of his tenure in Dallas, but this is a significant hire for the Giants.

The former Cowboys head coach has significant experience coaching offense and was one of the league’s most-coveted coordinators before taking the Dallas job.

Jason Garrett is a former NYG backup QB, and he provides rookie HC Joe Judge a veteran play-caller, his experience as a head coach, and lot of knowledge of the NFC East and especially the rival #Cowboys after a decade as HC in Dallas. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Next season’s Cowboys-Giants games just got more intriguing, as well.