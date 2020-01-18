The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A New NFL Coaching Job

Jason Garrett on the sideline against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks down after a ruling against them during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has reportedly landed his next job. He will remain in the NFC East.

Garrett, who was not retained by the Cowboys following a disappointing non-playoff 2019 season, has been hired by the New York Giants.

ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder reports that Garrett has accepted an offer from the Giants to be their offensive coordinator.

Garrett will work under first-year head coach Joe Judge.

Garrett was criticized by many toward the end of his tenure in Dallas, but this is a significant hire for the Giants.

The former Cowboys head coach has significant experience coaching offense and was one of the league’s most-coveted coordinators before taking the Dallas job.

Next season’s Cowboys-Giants games just got more intriguing, as well.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.